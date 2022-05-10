The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate Board discussed the upcoming elections for Young at Heart Resources and the senior center board at the April 20 meeting.

The Young at Heart Resources election was scheduled for May 3 at the First Baptist Church, Maryville.

The Nodaway County Senior Center board elections will be Tuesday, May 24. The only people who filed for the positions are incumbents Joe Baumli, Linda Girard and Susan Hull. The terms are for three years. People age 60 and older are eligible to vote.

Volunteer Sharon Hopper brought photos and discussed the work she and her family had completed on the cooler. There is still more to complete. She and her husband had taken apart the two mixers to grease the bearings and replace the belts to get them working again.

It was decided to wait on planning a senior center celebration or open house until the renovations have been completed.

Porter Seamless Guttering is to begin replacing the guttering in the next few weeks.

The internal audit committee picked September 2020, December 2020, March 2021 and June 2021 for the review.

The Nodaway County Commissioners toured the senior center to view projects and eat lunch. The senior center will receive $75,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Baumli met with Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel to discuss ARPA funding. There is paperwork for the center to complete for up to $50,000. He is hoping the money can be used for the parking lot and the asphalt can be coordinated with the South Main Project to save funds.

It was decided to go forward with purchasing a new freezer.

A parking lot space lease was reviewed and the finished lease will be presented at the May 18 meeting.

Meal counts for March were for 22 days. Congregate or dine-in meals served numbered 788 or an average of 36 meals per day while home-delivered meals averaged 66 per day.