At the April 20 Pickering City Council meeting, the council moved to make a proclamation to correct the April 5 election error of Brad Renfro’s candidacy.

Renfro should not have been on the ballot as Alderman Kevin Leedom was up for re-election. The proclamation declared Renfro’s candidacy invalid. City Clerk Milt Sovereign consulted with City Attorney Taryn Henry on how to handle the situation. Renfro resigned the April 5 position and will serve the remainder of his 2021-23 term of office. Leedom was appointed to serve the 2022-24 alderman position. Also during the election, the street levy passed 33-5.

The mowing bids were also opened. Brad Judd was the only bid. He bid $110 for each mowing of the two parks, community building and sewer plant. The bid was $10 higher than his 2021 bid.

At the May 2 Pickering City Council meeting, Leedom and Alderman Juliana Judd took the oath of office.

Sovereign explained his efforts to do his first report for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). He finally had to call Marilyn Jenkins who worked him through the online process on the phone. The report was sent in.

Pickering can’t receive the second money amount from ARPA until the city gets a unique reporting number. Sovereign has tried multiple times. One of the frustrations is Pickering is not on the list of municipalities.

Discussion was held on the nuisance ordinance. It was decided to proceed with the lawyer sending Pickering resident Mike Moyer a letter, since there has been no further evidence of cleanup.

The city council will start the nuisance ordinance process with two other residents who need to clean up their properties by sending letters.

Alderman Dale Sharp said, “one way or the other, we need to get this town cleaned up.”

The council has decided to review one or two city ordinances at each meeting to determine if changes need to be made.