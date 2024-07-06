At the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate, Inc. board meeting, June 26, the proposed fiscal year 2025 budget was discussed and then approved.

The budget is based on last year’s numbers with estimated increases for this year. The budget is divided into two categories, the angel fund and the operating fund. In the angel fund, the senior center is estimating income of $16,250 and meal costs of $49,984 for a deficit of $33,734 for fiscal year 2025.

In the operating fund, income of $353,785.50 is anticipated. This doesn’t include any grant funds. Estimates for expenses are $347,603.34. Combining income and expenses for both funds leaves a deficit of -$28,551.84.

The senior center was the recipient of $15,000 for the Angel Program from the Gladys Rickard Trust.

The senior center will observe the following holidays: Independence Day, Thursday, July 4 and Independence observed, Friday, July 5; Labor Day, Monday, September 2; Columbus Day, Monday, October 14; Thanksgiving Friday, November 29; Christmas Day observed, Wednesday, December 25; New Years Day observed, Wednesday, January 1, 2025; Presidents Day, Monday, February 17, 2025; Good Friday, April 18, 2025; and Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025.

Board Member Ray Courter plans to contact Rex Brod at US Bank about the bank administered trusts for which the senior center could apply.

No information has been received from Attorney Bob Sundell about the center’s roof.

Keller Construction, St. Joseph, examined the parking lot and declared the damage to the lot was normal wear and tear. The company is not responsible for repairs. Vice President Joe Baumli said the center needs to seal the lot every two years. The center needs to wait until next year. Baumli wants the center to concentrate on the roof at this time.

Administrator Mia Nelson has sent flyers to the funeral homes, indicating the senior center would be a good source for memorials.

Discussion was held about where to place the donor board. After examining the dining area, the board decided to place the donor board by the front door. Nelson will work on getting it in place.

Board Member Susan Hull researched the senior center at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum. The center moved into the current building on March 1, 1989 and held a ribbon cutting on March 10, 1989.

The meal counts for May meals averaged 38 for congregate or dine-in meals and 70 for home-delivered meals. Nelson said it was part of the normal ebb and flow for the season as people travel, etc. in the summer.

The Nodaway County Senior Center is a cooling station. They are staying with their normal hours of 7 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. It will be closed Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 for Independence Day observances.

In closed session, hourly full-time employees were approved a 50¢ per hour pay increase.