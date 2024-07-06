The Northwest Missouri State University department of athletics has announced a partnership with Influxer, providing Bearcat student-athletes the opportunity to monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL) via high-quality, personalized merchandise that allows fans to support in style.

Influxer is an officially licensed vendor, creating co-branded apparel customized with players’ names and numbers. Through this partnership, Influxer will provide education and training on marketing, entrepreneurship and personal branding.

“Influxer is excited about this partnership with the Bearcats to bring a great NIL opportunity that benefits everyone,” Influxer Vice President Keith Miller said. “Andy Peterson, Tucker Quinn and the administration have been extremely diligent in not only emphasizing the end product of the opportunity, but also recognizing the business experience the process brings to student-athlete development.”

Each Bearcat student-athlete from every team will have the opportunity to create his or her own webpage that showcases their personalized gear available for purchase.

“Northwest Athletics is proud to join the Influxer family to provide our Bearcat Athletes with NIL opportunities,” Northwest Missouri State Director of Athletics Dr. Andy Peterson said. “This partnership checks a lot of boxes for us to provide something for our fans, alumni and families to purchase personalized and officially licensed gear to support their favorite Bearcat regardless of their sport. This is our first step to help our student-athletes promote their brands in the NIL landscape, and we are so excited to get it started.”

The 2021 Supreme Court case, NCAA versus Alston, opened the door for allowing non-scholarship earned income across every division.

In addition to the online store, the Influxer team oversees all fulfillment and customer service, while collaborating with Northwest and its student-athletes on creative elements and marketing.

Influxer is partnered with more than 100 universities, including Oklahoma, LSU, Houston and SMU. Merchandise for Northwest can be found at influxermerch.com/colleges/ northwest-missouri-state- university/sports