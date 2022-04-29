Area school greenhouses are opening the doors to the public for flower and vegetable plant sales.

Money from the sale of plants goes to benefit the school’s agriculture departments. Here is information on some of the greenhouses.

Jefferson’s greenhouse is currently open for sales. Hours are 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday; 9 am to noon, Sunday, May 1; and 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 7. There are mainly annual flowers and hanging baskets for sale.

South Nodaway FFA will have its plant sale starting at 8 am, Saturday, May 7. If the plants are not sold, the greenhouse will open at 11 am, Sunday, May 8. They have a variety of vegetable and annual plants. Perennials include cone flowers, twister grass and gaillardia grandiflora. For more information, visit the South Nodaway Ag Ed Greenhouse page on Facebook.

West Nodaway is having a greenhouse open house from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, April 29 and 9 am to noon, Saturday, April 30. There will be annual pots, hanging baskets, vegetables and succulents.

Northwest Technical School greenhouse will be open 9 am to 3:30 pm, starting Monday, May 2 or by appointment. On Friday, May 6, the greenhouse is open until 5 pm, and 9 am to noon, Saturday, May 7.

It has geraniums, petunias, dianthus, hanging ferns and hanging baskets, plus four to five varieties each of tomatoes and peppers.