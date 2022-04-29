A project to replace two bridges just east of Maryville on US Route 136 will soon reach a significant milestone.

Crews from Phillips Hardy, Inc., working with MoDOT, closed the road at the Mozingo Creek Bridge March 14. The project is on schedule and the roadway is slated to reopen to traffic on or before May 1.

The completion of work at Mozingo Creek means crews will move east to the Long Branch Bridge, located between Liberty Road and Mahogany Road, further east on Route 136. The replacement of the Long Branch Bridge is expected to begin May 2 and continue through August. Work will be done under staged construction, with half the bridge being constructed at a time. The roadway will remain open, but traffic will be narrowed to one 11-foot lane. Motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by temporary traffic signals. Delays should be expected.

These bridges were last rehabilitated in 1940. The replacement project will bring both bridge structures and surrounding guardrail up to current standards. These bridges are included in Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state