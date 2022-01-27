The SB40 Board completed the 2021 year with a carryover balance of $41,472.24, which was announced at the January 11 quarterly meeting.

Board President Larry Redford met in December with NOCOMO Industries Manager Nicki Samson who had completed the 2022 contract and was ready for the SB40 Board president and secretary to sign. Samson also provided Redford with a copy of the state audit which was shared with the board.

The board agreed to keep the meeting start time at 6 pm for the Tuesday, April 12, July 12 and October 11 meetings.

In closed session, applications and individual financial reports were considered for SB40 funds.

Moving back into open session, approval was given for the following who met SB40 requirements for 2022:

• Disperse $300 monthly up to $3,600 per year to an adult female client for medical-related services and expenses not covered by any other means.

• Reimburse an adult male client $1,216.95 for heavy duty wheelchair controllers.

• Disperse $14,151 to not-for-profit agency for special athletes’ activities.

• Reimburse $1,500 to parents of a minor male child for a laptop and accessories to assist child in completing job applications and staying connected to a social group.

• Reimburse $3,000 to a parent of a minor female child for medical-related travel expenses.

• Reimburse up to $2,000 to parents of a minor male child for medical-related travel expenses and hearing aid attachments.

The board confirmed an e-mail approval vote in November 2021 for reimbursement of $91.58 to guardians of a minor male child for equipment.