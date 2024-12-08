By MaryFran Stransky, NNL social media

Over the past three decades the Nodaway News Leader has shared hundreds of recipes with its readers. From the weekly “Good Eats” recipes found on the Enjoy! page, to the guest columnist recipes printed throughout the year, a wide variety of food options have appeared on the pages of the NNL. Main meals, side dishes, soups, salads and desserts have all been shared.

Several years ago, I began to cut out the recipes and organize them in my mother’s old tin recipe box. Many have become family staples and holiday favorites. Recently I began to wonder if anyone else enjoys preparing these recipes. If so, let us know! Snap a picture of your culinary masterpiece, copy the recipe and “Say You Saw It In The NNL.”

In the October 31, 2024, edition of the Nodaway News Leader, Barry Beacom, in his Cabana Boy cooks article, shared “Winter winds are coming which means it’s soup time!” Barry gave several stew, soup and chili suggestions. I was intrigued by the Nora’s Taco Chili recipe.

I clipped the recipe out of the paper, made a grocery list and headed out to buy the needed ingredients. It was delicious and so easy to prepare. I’m glad I saw it in the NNL.

Beacom: Yummy chili with a taco slant, Nora’s Taco Chili, makes about 11⁄2 gallons

2 lb. ground chuck

2 large yellow onions, chopped

3 cans, 10 oz Rotel tomatoes

3 cans, 15-16 oz pinto beans, rinsed & drained

1 lb. bag frozen fire roasted corn

1 pkg. taco seasoning

1 pkg. Ranch dressing mix

2 C. water

In a six quart or larger Dutch oven orstock pot, brown beef over medium heat crumbling it as it cooks. Drain any excess grease before adding the onions to the pot. Cook until onions have softened and then add remaining ingredients except the water.

Stir all together and continue cooking for 30 minutes. Now add the water as needed to thin down the mixture to your personal preference.

Continue to heat another 15 to 30 minutes and serve with crushed tortilla chips, sour cream, shredded cheese and diced avocado.

Note: You could use ground turkey or chicken instead of beef if you desire. The beef could also be eliminated to make it vegetarian too. Plus, you can also change out the beans for any type that meets your taste profile.