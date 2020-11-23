Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 14 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1641 confirmed cases; 217 probable cases

 295 active cases

 1552 released from isolation

 94 total hospitalizations

 11 current hospitalizations

 11 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 2 females and 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 2 males between 20-29 years of age

 2 females between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

 2 females between 50-59 years of age

 1 male between 60-69 years of age

 2 males between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.