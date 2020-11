Due to COVID-19, county officials installed a dropboxfor tax payment at the front of the Administration Center. Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins was instrumental in the installation. She noted payments will be processed each morning and several times throughout the day. Receipts will be mailed as soon as they are processed. The county has new credit card pricing: Visa debit, $3.95 flat fee; credit card, 2.4 percent, $1.95 minimum fee and E-Check, $1.50.