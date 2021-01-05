Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces eight individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
2051 confirmed cases; 320 probable cases
82 active cases
2269 released from isolation
154 total hospitalizations
8 current hospitalizations
20 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 female and 1 male between 0-9 years of age
2 females between 30-39 years of age
1 female between 40-49 years of age
1 male between 50-59 years of age
1 female between 60-69 years of age
1 male between 70-79 years of age
January 3
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces one individual residing in Nodaway County, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
2052 confirmed cases; 320 probable cases
81 active cases
2271 released from isolation
154 total hospitalizations
8 current hospitalizations
20 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 female between 70-79 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been
deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not
considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
