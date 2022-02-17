Sandra Rasco Gillespie, 81, Albany, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

She was born September 24, 1940, to Wendell and Bette Evans Rasco in Barnard. She attended South Nodaway School in Barnard and St. Joseph Junior College and Missouri Methodist School of Nursing in St. Joseph.

She married Howard Lynch. They later divorced. On August 19, 1967, she married James Robert Gillespie. He preceded her in death.

The funeral service will be at 11 am, Friday, February 18 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, February 17 at the chapel. Friends may call anytime after 2 pm on Thursday.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on The New Shopper Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to Backpack Buddies, Carnegie Public Library or Albany Historical Society in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

