Ronald Patrick “Pat” Wilmes, 73, Maryville, died Thursday, February 10, 2022.

He was born January 6, 1949, in Maryville, to Hubert J. and Emma Marie Zimmerman Wilmes. He graduated from Maryville High School with the class of 1967. He spent most of his life in the area.

Mr. Wilmes served in the US Army and spent a year in Vietnam as a combat infantryman.

On June 14, 1975, he married Vera A. Schieber at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct.

Mr. Wilmes’ body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, February 16 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. The burial with full military rites was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home.