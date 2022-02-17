Edwin Earle Staples, 83, Mound City, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Tiffany Heights Nursing Home.

He was born April 28, 1938, in Maryville, to Edwin Elbert and Dorothy Mae Walker Staples. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1956.

On June 8, 1958, he married Shirley Ann Zion. She preceded him in death.

Funeral services were Thursday, February 17 at Mound City United Methodist Church. Interment was in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the Ohio Cemetery or charity of donor’s choice.

