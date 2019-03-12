The deadline to RSVP for the 2019 Lincoln Day Dinner is Monday, March 18. The dinner is sponsored by the Nodaway County Republican Committee and will be at the Country Side Bistro, 33618 State Highway H, Skidmore. Featured speaker is Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.

Registration begins at 5:30 pm, buffet at 6 pm and program and music at 7 pm, Saturday, March 23. Cost is $32 per person. For more information or to RSVP, contact Patricia Kelly at 660.582.2475 or Mark Watkins at 660.853.1071.