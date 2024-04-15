The Maryville Rotary Club announces the opening of the Bloomin’ Peony Tour event to local vendors for the two-day event.

The Bloomin’ Peony Tour is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 18 – 19 at the Hollingsworth Peony farm, located south of Burlington Jct.

“We are inviting local vendors with a variety of wares to market exclusively to our tour participants,” said Maryville Rotary President Skye Pournazari. “It’s an opportunity to provide items to people in a beautiful rural setting.”

The sponsoring agency, Rotary’s leadership is anticipating up to 500 tour ticket purchases per day.

Drinks and other snacks will be provided by a youth group and Kiss My Grits Cafe is serving the lunches for the event.

For $25 the vendor will receive a 25 by 25 foot primitive space for both days. No tent facility, electricity or other utilities will be provided by the event. Each vendor must have a certificate of liability insurance.

The deadline for registration of the booths will be Friday, May 3.

“Most of the tickets sold are from individuals who live in other states,” Pournazari said. “The farm is in a rural area and the attendees could be good customers of the quality items our northwest Missouri friends produce.”

Interested vendors may reach out to Pournazari with questions about the event or to register the booth space by email at skyep@maryvilleforum.com or by phone call or text at 660.386.0708.