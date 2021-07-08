Rosalie Fern Walker Kurtright, 90, Stanberry, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born June 27, 1930, in Alanthus, to Garold and Lillia Faye Walker. She attended Stanberry R-2 School and graduated in 1948.

On September 27, 1947, she married Robert McDonald Kurtright. He preceded her in death April 28, 2018, after nearly 72 years of marriage.

Mrs. Kurtright’s body was cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Memorial services will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 10 at the First Christian Church, Stanberry. Inurnment will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am Saturday at the church.

