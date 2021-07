John Matthew “Matt” Armstrong, 50, Liberty, died Thursday, July 1, 2021.

He was born June 22, 1971, in Independence, to John and Maurine “Rene” née Palmer Armstrong. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1990 and attended community college.

The family plans on a private gathering at this time.

