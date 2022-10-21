Ronald J. Ferris, 80, Maryville, died Friday, October 14, 2022.

He was born September 23, 1942, in Marshalltown, IA, to Ronald and Marjorie Prusha Ferris.

On August 9, 1969, he married Linda Sams. She survives of the home.

Mr. Ferris was a history professor at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville for 42 years.

Cremation was under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at simplifyfunerals.com.