Roger Alan Vest, 71, Maryville, died Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born February 6, 1953, in Nevada, IA, to Billy Dale and Dorothy June Masters Vest. After graduating from West Nodaway High School, he attended Iowa State University where he received a bachelor of science degree in accounting in 1975.

On July 16, 1983, he married Jayne Beattie at the First Baptist Church in Maryville.

Mr. Vest worked as an auditor for General Mills for several years, then returned to Nodaway County where he expanded his family’s row crop and cattle operation.

He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, the Skidmore Masonic Lodge, the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, and the Missouri Cattleman’s Association. He served on the United Producers Board of Directors and the Maryville Consumers Oil Board of Directors. He was a member of the Methodist faith.

The memorial service will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 15 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, on Friday, June 14 at Bram Funeral Home. A Masonic service under the direction of the Nodaway Lodge #470, AF & AM, will be conducted at 4:30 pm, Friday, June 14, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., Maryville, MO 64468, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

