Hazel Irene Young, 79, Hopkins, died Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born November 12, 1944, in Maryville to Delbert Reed and Anna Marie Lattin Morton. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1962.

She married Arthur Dean Hansen, Sr. He preceded her in death in 1977. She later married Jack M. Young. He died in 2014.

Mrs. Young delivered newspapers in the 1970s, the St. Joe, the Maryville Daily Forum and on Sunday, the Des Moines Register. She was a clerk for Maurice Riley, at Wilson’s Grocery. Later she was a cook for many years at the Beverly Healthcare Center, now Maryville Living, in Maryville.

She was a member and attended the First Baptist Church, Hopkins, and the Hopkins Community Betterment Committee.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm, Friday, June 14 at the First Baptist Church, Hopkins. The burial will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church, 401 S. Third St, Hopkins, MO 64461.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.