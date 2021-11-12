Roger Edward Cronk, 82, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Roger was born on October 22, 1939 in Napier, to Fred F. and Halline G. May Cronk. He was a 1958 graduate of the Maitland High School.

Mrs. Cronk was a heavy equipment operator, former Nodaway County Sheriff and Maryville Public Safety.

Mr. Cronk has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Memorial service 2 pm, Sunday, November 14 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.