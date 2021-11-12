Jennifer Ann “Jenny” Baumli, 79, Maryville, died at home on Sunday, November 7, 2021, with family at her side.

The Memorial Mass at St. Gregory’s will be at 11 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until service time Saturday at the church.

She will be buried in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the New Beginnings Counseling Center, 423 N. Market, Maryville, MO 64468, or to St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.