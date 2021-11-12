Martha Catherine Walker, 85, Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

She was born on February 9, 1936, in Yonkers, NY. Her mother, Martha, and her father, Conrad, both passed away when she was an infant and she was adopted by her grandfather and grandmother, Stephen and Martha Raymond. She graduated with honors from Yonkers High School in 1953 and attended Purdue University until her marriage to Richard Walker in 1954. She continued her education at Glassboro State College, now known as Rowan University, in Glassboro, NJ, and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor of science in education.

She was an elementary school teacher in the Washington Township, New Jersey Schools from 1962 to 1966 and was a first and second grade teacher at the International School of Sacred Heart in Tokyo, Japan, from 1970 to 1973. She also served as a substitute teacher at the American School in the Hague in 1973 and 1974.

She was a 24-year member of Wyckoff Reformed Church in Wyckoff, NJ, and seven-year member of Green Valley Presbyterian Church in Henderson, NV.

The family received friends Tuesday, November 9 at Price Funeral Home.

Mrs. Walker will be cremated following the visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Wyckoff Reformed Church in Wyckoff, NJ, with burial following at the Wyckoff Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

