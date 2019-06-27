Rodney D. Harris, 63, Albany, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

Services were held June 27 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Carmack Cemetery, Albany.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to KXCV-KRNW on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University. Donations can be made to the Roberson-Polley Funeral home or by visiting kxcv.org.

