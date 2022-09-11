Dr. Michael and Teri Roberts and family of Maryville were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, August 15 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Roberts family was selected as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Nodaway County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Allison and Zeb, who is not pictured. The Roberts family owns and operates Town and Country Veterinary Clinic where they treat all classes of livestock and small animals. Dr. Roberts has recently started offering Laproscopic Artificial Insemination services for small ruminants. The Roberts family started a goat herd five years ago with two does that Allison purchased as a 4-H project. The herd has expanded to a 30 head operation. They focus on quality and selectively breed their does with the goal of competitive offspring for the show ring. They show their goats across the Midwest, including at the Missouri State Fair.

The Roberts family are members of Countryside Christian Church, the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa Meat Goat Association. Allison was a member of 4-H in Nodaway County for four years before joining the Northwest Tech FFA Chapter where her SAE is goat production and veterinary science.

Other dignitaries: Todd Hayes, Missouri Farm Bureau vice president; Rob Kallenbach, senior program director of agriculture and extension; Byron Roach, Missouri State Fair commissioner; Blake Rollins, Missouri Farm Bureau chief administrative officer; Chad Higgins, associate vice chancellor for extension and engagement; Jamie Johansen, Ted Sheppard and Sherry Jones, all three Missouri State Fair commissioners.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.