The Nodaway County Commissioners heard about a potential plan devised by United Fiber to expand its fiber internet to possible clients in the Skidmore area.

The plan was requesting from the county letters of support of the company’s expansion efforts as well as possible funding. It is in regards to state funding of broadband expansion in the rural regions of Missouri through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) monies with an application deadline of September 29.

Kim Mildward, Regional Council of Governments, addressed the commissioners about the project and noted there may be other internet providers to be coming to the commissioners soon.