Maryville City Council received no applications to lease the city-owned transfer station which several of the local trash haulers utilized to handle the refuse they collected.

A consortium of garbage companies, which started several years ago, leased the city’s facilities at the sanitary landfill. The facility met the needs for the group to have their tonnage collected in one spot to be hauled away to a landfill. However city leadership were deaf to the needs of the trash haulers, according to one business owner.

There were repairs that were needed to the scales, scale house and another structure, which were voiced to the city as long as two years ago. The repairs were costly and the group felt the city should handle a portion of the repair cost, if not the complete ticket. Nothing was done, says the trash hauler business owner. So when the lease came up for renewal, the thought process of the group was surely the city will listen now so that the facility will be leased again. But repairs were not made. It seemed to the trash haulers that the city wanted them to make all of the repairs to the city’s facility.

The lease expired last year. One of the larger businesses within the group decided to no longer bring their trash to Maryville, as it acquired another trash business; plus it has a transfer station now nearer their headquarters.The nearest open transfer station for the Maryville trash haulers to utilize is Porters, east of Maryville. However Porters, who also operate a trash hauling business, is offering their station at a much higher rate. Porters also accepts landscaping refuse including grass, but it will be charged at a weight rate, noted the local business owner. There are also transfer stations in St. Joseph and between Clarinda and Shenandoah, IA.

The trash haulers who were left within the group will need to raise their customer rates.

City Manager Greg McDanel responded to the Nodaway News Leader questions via email regarding the transfer station and the future of the property.

When did the lease expire? August 30, 2021

Were the needed repairs addressed that the lease asked for? Why or why not? No, the lease included the responsibility for the lessee to repair the overhead doors and address the wood/brush pile. These were not addressed by the lessee.

What are the city’s plans for the facility and land? The City of Maryville is working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on proper closure procedures required by the State of Missouri. City council and staff will be discussing long-term facility planning that may include a consolidation of various public works related functions to the site.

Are there any ideas to aid the local trash haulers? Not certain I understand the question regarding aid. Local trash haulers can and have been able to utilize other transfer stations in the private market, such as the E. Highway 136 Transfer Station.