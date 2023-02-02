Robert “Bob” Allen Randle, 73, passed from this life January 27, 2023 at Mosaic Life Care – St Joseph with his family by his side.

He was born December 29, 1949 in Red Oak, IA to Orren “Tex” Randle and Shirley Joan Bowman. Bob’s early years were spent with his “Granddad,” William Randle. He lived most of his life in the Sheridan, Hopkins, Maryville area.

On September 4, 2004 he married Susan Carmichael O’Riley at Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins.

Bob enlisted in the US Navy right out of high school, serving on the USS Vesole DD-878 for two years and was a life-long member of the Glen Ulmer Post 288. He served on the North Nodaway School board for many years. Bob spent most of his career as a truck driver, logging three million miles for Nucor-LMP and received the Ryder Safe Driver Award. In retirement Bob enjoyed attending his grandkids events and golfing with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter, Preslee, and father-in-law, Virgil Carmichael.

He is survived by his wife; children, Bobby (Sue) Heideman, Bedford, IA; MiTasha (Jared) Loseke, Columbus, NE; Amber (Paul) Ware, Maryville; Jace (Ashley) Randle, Clarinda, IA; step-children, Melissa (Tate) Castillo, Alma, KS; Miranda Wilson, Maryville; Michael (Tarran) O’Riley, Lenox, IA; grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor, Sophia, Quinn, Graham, Creed, Quaid, Jordy, Melora, Elayna, Neely, Kinsley, Hadley, Declan, Connell, and Carter; siblings, Bill Randle, Terri Milinkov, Tammy Bruns, Tim Randle, Kathy Gordan and Ray Bruce Jr; mother-in-law, Margueritte Carmichael, Maryville.

Bob’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be held at 10 am, Friday, February 3 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow at Luteston Cemetery, Sheridan. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, February 2 at Price Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.