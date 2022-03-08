Maryville Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Glidden used a Rickard Trust grant of $4,490 to purchase 15 Cold Fire Suppression Extinguishers to be placed in police cars, the patrol UTV and the patrol boat.

At the presentation were Sgt. John Vaught and Glidden with Rickard trustees Katy Gumm and Danielle Miller.

Glidden said MPS hasn’t had car fire extinguishers for 10 to 15 years. The 1.5 gallon extinguishers with carry pack are carried in the back of each patrol car. No specialized training is needed and the extinguishers are organic, biodegradable, non-corrosive, non-slip, easily refillable, remove heat, can be applied directly to skin and easily deployable.