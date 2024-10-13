Rickie “Rick” Lee Linville, 64, Strafford, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2024.

He was born August 19, 1960, to Stanley and Dorothy Linville, Maryville.

Rick grew up in Burlington Jct. and was a graduate of West Nodaway High School. After graduation he began working full time on his farm and eventually went to work at a factory. During this time, he developed a strong work ethic and the value of repairing instead of replacing frequently used items. In 2000, he became the owner/operator of a home repair business. Rick was modest about his work, and he would’ve called himself “just a handyman” but the truth was he was a talented craftsman. Whether he was building first place derby cars and toy chests for his children or building cabinetry and furniture for his clients, Rick was incredibly skilled.

Rick was known for his willingness to give his time and lend a hand. It was because of this that his clients quickly became his friends. He was a simple man and found pleasure in the simplest of things. Mowing his property was a favorite pastime. He also enjoyed building things, spending time outdoors and working side by side with his son on different projects. Rick wasn’t just a father; he became a best friend to both of his children.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Burlington Jct. Community Center at 10 am, Wednesday, October 16 .