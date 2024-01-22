At the January 15 Hopkins City Council meeting, Andy Richards was approved as the new Hopkins City Council alderman and authorized to be on the city’s bank accounts.

Both incumbents applied for the opening on the city council. They will be placed on the April 2 election ballot along with the three percent sales tax on adult use marijuana sold within Hopkins city limits.

The first and second reading of ordinance number 477, “An ordinance imposing a sales tax at a rate of three percent on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the City of Hopkins, Missouri, pursuant to Article XIV, Section 2.6(5) of the Missouri Constitution subject to the approval by the voters of the city at the general municipal election to be held on April 2, 2024; designating the form of ballot; and directing the city clerk to provide notice of said election” were made and approved.

The 2024 budget was approved based on the 2023 budget. City Clerk Teddy Phipps’ fund transfers were approved effective January 1.

• The general fund balance is $95,374.20 which includes the $74,737.87 storm repair insurance settlement and $37,200 transferred from the light fund.

• The light fund balance is $5,430.20.

• The street fund balance is $100,847.15.

• The water fund is $31,675.75 which includes $25,000 from the light fund.

• The sewer fund is $36,040.41 which includes $10,000 from the light fund.

• The active cemetery fund remains at $9,301.88.

• The permanent cemetery fund remains at $34,840.72.

• The Rickard Trust fund remains at $3,917.81.

Phipps submitted a sample letter to send to residents who are behind on their water and sewer bills. The council wants a plan detailing procedures to be reviewed at the February 5 Hopkins City Council meeting.

Resolution number 470 was approved. It authorized the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources revolving fund program for loans under the Missouri Clean Water Law (Chapter 640, RSMo). It authorized Operations Manager Chris Bird to apply for a loan and/or grant to aid in the construction of the Lead Service Line Project.