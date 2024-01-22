Thanks to funds raised during the past three St. Francis Foundation Galas, the inpatient mental health floor at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is receiving a much-needed update.

“With our current setup in a condensed hallway with semi-private rooms, it has presented difficulties with space for programming,” said Joy Heastan, director of mental health services. “This new space can be utilized for patient interviewing, clinical intervention and a common space for visitation.”

The renovation is occurring in a previously under-utilized room in the unit. Part of the updates include removing a wall between that room and the original certified therapeutic recreation specialist office, removing and rerouting existing plumbing, psych safe ceiling and windows, wall and floor renovation, and installation of speakers and cameras.

“Additions in this new room will include a large smart board, comfortable psych safe seating, storage areas, activity tables and exercise equipment,” noted Heastan.

This room will allow mental health caregivers and patients the space and technology needed to facilitate exercise, activities and group programming outside of the central location and current patient day rooms.

Construction is ongoing and expected to be completed in February.