Richard A. Wilmes, 91, Maryville, died Monday, January 6, 2025, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born February 19, 1933, in Maryville, to George and Gertrude Hiatt Wilmes.

He married Darlene Cooper Wilmes.

Mr. Wilmes served in the United States Army. He was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am, Friday, January 10 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.