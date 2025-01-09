Terri S. Modlin, 58, died Saturday, January 4, 2025.

She was born August 21, 1966, in Maryville, to Lee and Nina Schneider. She was a graduate of William Jewell College.

On April 22, 1995, she married Patrick Modlin.

Mrs. Modlin worked for 18 years in various roles throughout Cerner. She served as operations manager for 14 years at Cathedral School, St. Joseph. She owned and managed Felix Street Gourmet and Room 108 for five years.

Her leadership roles were numerous and impactful. She was the president of Allied Arts Council, co-chair of the arts fund, president of Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary. She was an active member on the boards of Downtown First and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. She was the chair of the United Way campaigns in 2019 and 2020, raising $5.1 million. She was serving in her sixth year as chair of the board. She participated with the St. Joseph Community Chorus and volunteered in music ministry at cathedral parish.

She was the recipient of the Organizational Achievement in the Arts award from the Allied Arts Council and was honored with the St. Scholastica Service Award in 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Toby Schneider; and infant daughter, Sydney Modlin.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Friday, January 10 at St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church, St. Joseph. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the United Way, Cathedral Parish, Allied Arts, Mosaic Auxiliary or the St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

Online condolences may be left at meierhoffer.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.