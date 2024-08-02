Richard D. Frampton, Jr., 54, New Market, IA, died Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

He was born March 4, 1970, in Maryville, to Richard Dewayne and Linda Ilene Jones Frampton, Sr. He had lived in the Ravenwood area, then the Pickering and Hopkins areas, and moved to New Market in 2018. He graduated from the North Nodaway High School in 1988.

On June 15, 2018, he married Rosemary Alice Sylvester at Mozingo Lake.

Mr. Frampton did custom spraying for Hal Wilmarth, at Peve’s in Hopkins, and had worked for 17 years for the Iowa DOT, at the Clarinda, IA barn.

He was a member of the FORR, Freedom of the Road Riders Club.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Monday, August 5, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be in the Athelstan Cemetery, Athelstan, IA.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, August 4 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Center, Memphis, TN.

