Fred Roger Salsbury, 93, died at his home on July 26, 2024.

He was born on June 23, 1931, to Ralph and Gladys Drydale Salsbury, Pueblo, CO.

He resided in Guilford, where he farmed and ran a dairy farm in the Guilford and Bolckow areas.

He married Dixie Berridge on August 27, 1949 in Simla, CO. Fred and Dixie moved to Missouri in 1953, where they had six children: the late Faye Nelson, Roger Salsbury, Ellen Pedersen, Albert Salsbury, Cheryl Terry, and Rick Salsbury. They were married for 42 years.

Mr. Salsbury has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. There are no services scheduled.