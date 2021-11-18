James Richard Carter passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the age of 96. He was born on August 7, 1925, to James Arthur and Ethel Morse Carter at Graham.

He graduated from Graham High School. On December 6, 1945, he married Mildred Pauline Allen.

Richard was trained by the United States Coast Guard to serve in the United States Merchant Marines during World War II, serving from 1943-1946. He served in the Atlantic and Pacific Theatre of war. He has been a lifelong farmer. He also was a real estate agent for 22 years.

Graveside services were Saturday, November 13 at Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made in care of the donor’s choice.

