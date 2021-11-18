Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/9/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79527-79552.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Green County for prisoner lodging; to Tri-State for vehicle repairs, Unit #707; road and bridge to Gray’s for fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road and bridge fuel and equipment report for October 2021, investment report.

The commission reviewed and signed the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and the Surency Vision Renewal for FY22. Open enrollment for insurance benefits, dental, eye, FLEX, etc., will be held for all employees at 9 pm and 1:30 pm, Tuesday, November 23. Special sessions will be set for the sheriff’s department due to shifts.

The donation check from Enel – White Cloud Wind Project was split out to the townships that have wind turbines. Donation checks were presented to township officials from Monroe, Polk and White Cloud Townships. Donation splits were determined by the number of towers/megawatts in each township.

Reviewed an email from Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Philips informing the commission that he had filled his open position with new hire, Maggie Stoll.

Grader operator Eric Jones, Atchison Township, stopped in to discuss CART rock.

A concerned citizen stopped in to discuss CART rock in Independence Township.

Inspections of both elevators were conducted.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A meeting sponsored by Nodaway County Soil and Water Conservation, the City of Maryville and Green Cover Seed was held at the Mozingo Conference Center about the Mozingo Creek Watershed. The meeting was open to the public and landowners and operators of land within the watershed were encouraged to attend. Agenda items included: Nodaway County SWCD Cost Share Program, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, US Geological Survey Water Monitoring, Missouri NRCS Mississippi River Basin Initiative (MRBI), a soil health demonstration and rainfall simulator. When the commission left for this meeting, they made a motion to adjourn until 11/18/2021 as the meeting would run past 3 pm. Walk made the motion, the motion passed.