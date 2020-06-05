Richard W. Brand, 88, Hopkins, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He was born November 7, 1931, near Clearmont, to Wayne R. and Sylvia Voshell Brand. He attended the Plum Grove Country School, and then graduated from Hopkins High School in 1949.

On April 8, 1956, he married Lois Ann Alexander at the home of her parents in rural Hopkins.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 3 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial was in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. Military Rites were conducted at the cemetery.

