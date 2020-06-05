Viola Ginther, 87, Stanberry, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born March 10, 1933 to John and Anna Eickholt Meyer, Conception Jct..

On May 7, 1955, she married Lawrence “Larry” Ginther at the Conception Abbey Basilica, Conception. He survives of the home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, June 5 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Due to COVID-19 the church has requested that masks must be worn in the church and social distancing applied. Burial will follow in the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. Friends may call from 5:30 to 8 pm, Thursday with social distancing at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Viola Ginther Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

