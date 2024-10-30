Reports were read to the Nodaway County Ambulance Board on October 9, updating them on the happenings around the district.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. The 134 unit’s compartment door has been fixed by Conrad Fire. The district applied for the grant program through the Department of Health and Senior Services for $99,948.13, which will purchase two new cots and one stair chair. Staff is also working on another grant that could purchase four new defibrillators.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. The 2023 audit has been submitted to the state, and the third quarter unemployment contribution and wage report has been completed as well.

Training Manager Becky Mercer. The paramedic class is getting closer to finishing their field internship. Mercer will be starting an EMT class in January. There will be four employees that will attend the CT training in November. The paramedic refresher has also started.

The Medicare and Medicaid adjustments of $10,580,89 were approved, and invoices to be sent for collections were approved at $5,768.24.

McQueen is on the new Nodaway County Emergency Services Board. Currently, the Ambulance District is a contract agency, but will become a member agency as the voters passed the sales tax.

The board went into closed session to discuss personnel.