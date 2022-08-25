Lloyd Dean Hansen, 79, Hopkins, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 12, 1943, in Guthrie Center, IA, to Louie and Bessie Brown Hansen. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood. He lived all his life in Nodaway County.

On July 1, 1961, he married Donna Jeane White in Maryville.

Mr. Hansen’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 10 am, Tuesday, August 30 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will be at a later date. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Monday, August 29 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the Hopkins Fire Department.

