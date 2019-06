The Roar! Vacation Bible School will be held from 6 to 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 28 to Thursday, August 1 at the First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville.

To ensure correct T-shirt size, please register by Monday, July 1.

The VBS is for three-year-olds to fifth graders. Cost is $5 per child. Registration forms are available at the church or at fccmaryvillemo.com.