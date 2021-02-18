The annual Red Door Chili Supper fundraiser for the North Star Advocacy Center will be 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, February 21 at the First Christian Church, 201 West Third, Maryville. There will be a variety of chili and soups along with cookies.

This is drive-through only. Donations are $6 for adults; $3 for children age six and under. Freewill donations will be accepted.

This is sponsored by the First Christian Church. North Star served 275 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in 2020.