Jo Wagner Coleman, 74, Gladstone, died Saturday, February 6, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 6, 1946, in Maryville, to James and Eva Mildward Wagner. She graduated from Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, with a bachelor’s in education.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 20 with a visitation starting at 10 am at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119.

Memorials of your choice are suggested in the areas of research including metastatic breast cancer and colon cancer.