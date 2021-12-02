Ray Carter Carroll, Jr., 86, Sarcoxie, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 31, 1935, in Worth County, to Ray C. Carroll, Sr. and Dorcyle Armstrong Carroll.

On November 1, 1953, he married Zona Marlene Brunk. Together they shared 68 years of marriage.

Funeral services were Monday, November 29 at Housh-Goodwin Funeral Home with Ruth Winkler officiating. Burial with full military honors was at the Nodaway Memorial Garden Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Disabled Veterans or Shriners Hospital in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at housh-goodwinfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Housh-Goodwin Funeral Home, Sarcoxie.