Dorothy Virginia Bowman, 94, died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born September 8, 1927, in Pocomoke City, MD, to Harrison and Ethel Denston.

On May 14, 1948, she married Alfred Cecil Bowman in Pocomoke City. They celebrated 73 years of marriage before his death on March 20, 2021.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, December 1 at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.