Randall Bruce James, 63, Maryville, died Tuesday, December 30, 2024, at his home in Maryville.

He was born June 17, 1961, in Fairfax, to Wayne and Dixie LaMar James. He was a 1979 graduate of West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct. He graduated with a BS in ag from Highland Kansas College in 1981. He was a lifelong resident of the Maryville area.

On June 11, 1988, he married Sonya Bolton at the Presbyterian Church in Fairfax.

Mr. James sold feed for Standard Quality Feed for many years. He raised purebred large white and Hampshire hogs along with Angus cattle, winning the American Royal in Kansas City, in 1978. He obtained his real estate/brokers license and established the company, Enterprise Realty in 1998.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Elmo, and the Maryville Host Lions Club, Maryville.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 3 at the Elmo United Methodist Church, Elmo. Burial was in the LaMar Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be made to LaMar Cemetery, 121 East 4th Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.