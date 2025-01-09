Joann Nell Peter, 86, Maryville, died Monday, December 30, 2024, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born May 16, 1938, in Overbrook, KS, to Earl and Nellie Leuf Shipps. She attended Graham High School, graduating in 1956.

On July 7, 1981, she married George Andrew Wolfe. They had two children. She later married Jerry Peter, recently celebrating 43 years of marriage.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Peter worked as a receptionist for the Co-Op, Graham High School and St. Francis Hospital, all in Maryville. In 1977, she began her 20+ years of working at the Energizer Plant in Maryville.

A funeral service was held Friday, January 3 at Bram Funeral Home. Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.